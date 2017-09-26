Expert Analysis

Exploring Insurance Recovery Paths After Major Disasters

By Rukesh Korde and Teresa Lewi September 26, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- First-party property insurance policies sold to commercial policyholders often contain coverage extensions beyond the traditional property damage and business interruption coverages. While many businesses understandably focus on their traditional coverages, common extensions to these coverages may provide additional paths to recovery for storm losses from Harvey and Irma. These coverage extensions include “extra expense,” “service interruption,” “preservation of property,” “civil authority” and “ingress/egress,” and “electronic data processing” coverages.

Extra Expense and Contingent Extra Expense

Businesses that sustained major property damage from Harvey or Irma may incur...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular