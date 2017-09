Liberty Prevails In $10M Pollution Cleanup Coverage Battle

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday that Liberty Mutual doesn't have to cover more than $10 million that rail supply company Varlen Corp. has spent to remediate groundwater contamination at a pair of industrial sites, after barring expert testimony that Varlen had hoped would defeat the application of a pollution exclusion in its policies.



U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall granted Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment based on her determination that Varlen can't present a geologist's opinion that the releases of contaminants at...

