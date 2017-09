Consumers Denied Cert. In Aaron's Spying Software Case

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday denied class certification to customers alleging that Aaron’s Inc. and a franchisee used spying software on computers it leased, saying that the group’s latest attempt at a class definition still lacks sufficient cohesiveness among class members.



U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon adopted the August recommendation of Magistrate Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, who agreed with Aaron’s franchisee Aspen Way Enterprises Inc.’s argument that Crystal and Brian Byrd’s expanded class definition including all members of a household containing the computers capable of...

To view the full article, register now.