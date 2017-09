Fla. Powerhouses Attract Global Business In Diverse Economy

Law360, Miami (September 26, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The entire state of Florida may have just been battered by Hurricane Irma, but leaders at the five firms on Law360’s list of Florida Powerhouses are still sunny on the state's future since its economy has diversified and it has become a hub for international business.



As part of our annual regional Powerhouse series, Law360 is recognizing five law firms that have stood out for their sizable footprint in Florida and their significant regional accomplishments over the last year:



Some firms, like Akerman LLP, Holland &...

To view the full article, register now.