Pa. Justices To Consider Reinstating $2.1M Shooting Award

Law360, Philadelphia (September 27, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider reinstating a $2.1 million verdict awarded to a man shot outside of a Giant Eagle Inc. convenience store on grounds that the company failed to challenge the verdict before jurors in the negligence case were dismissed.



The case comes before the justices after the Superior Court decided in December that Giant Eagle had successfully preserved a challenge to the verdict, which included an award for lost wages that far exceeded what either side in the case suggested...

