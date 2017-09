Key Immigration Cases To Watch At The Supreme Court

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- With the U.S. Supreme Court starting its new term next week, the justices will immediately hear arguments in two major immigration cases, while uncertainty continues to swirl around the travel ban appeals.



The high court is now fully staffed and ready to hear Jennings v. Rodriguez, which deals with immigrant detention, and Sessions v. Dimaya, a case about certain criminal offenses that can lead to deportation.



The Supreme Court heard both cases last term with only eight justices, but decided to rehear them this fall, giving...

