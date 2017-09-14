Judge Orders Beauty Co. To Stop Selling Unapproved Drugs

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday ordered a beauty products company to recall or stop selling certain products that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan issued a consent decree that prohibits Flawless Beauty LLC from selling unapproved or mislabeled drugs that pose health risks such as nerve or blood vessel damage, infection and toxic systemic reactions, and gave the company 20 days to recall ampoules and lyophilized vials, including those sold with skin “whitening kits”...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. FLAWLESS BEAUTY, LLC et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-07091

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Peter G. Sheridan

Date Filed

September 14, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular