Judge Orders Beauty Co. To Stop Selling Unapproved Drugs
U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan issued a consent decree that prohibits Flawless Beauty LLC from selling unapproved or mislabeled drugs that pose health risks such as nerve or blood vessel damage, infection and toxic systemic reactions, and gave the company 20 days to recall ampoules and lyophilized vials, including those sold with skin “whitening kits”...
