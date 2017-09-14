Judge Orders Beauty Co. To Stop Selling Unapproved Drugs

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday ordered a beauty products company to recall or stop selling certain products that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan issued a consent decree that prohibits Flawless Beauty LLC from selling unapproved or mislabeled drugs that pose health risks such as nerve or blood vessel damage, infection and toxic systemic reactions, and gave the company 20 days to recall ampoules and lyophilized vials, including those sold with skin “whitening kits”...

