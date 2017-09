11th Circ. Rules For KeyBank In Overdraft Arbitration Case

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that a customer who filed a putative class action over overdraft fees at KeyBank NA should be forced to take his case through binding arbitration, reversing a lower court ruling for a second time.



The three-judge appellate panel ruled that the plaintiff in the litigation, David M. Johnson, was bound by a deposit account agreement that he signed when he transferred an existing account into a joint account to be held with his wife in 2001. That agreement, and subsequent updates,...

