Medical Device Co. Blasts Geico's 'Shotgun' Kickback Suit

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Geico’s suit accusing Analgesic Healthcare Inc. of bribing providers to prescribe its electric stimulation devices to car accident victims at inflated prices is too long and too general, making it impossible for AHI to defend itself against, the company told a Florida federal court Tuesday.



Florida-based AHI said the “shotgun pleading” is so dense it can’t figure out what the specific allegations against it are, presuming there are any that hold water. The suit alleging violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations...

