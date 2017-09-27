Trump To Lower Refugee Cap To 45,000 During FY 2018

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration intends to cap the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. during the upcoming fiscal year at 45,000, which would represent the lowest limit in decades.



The cap, which is set by the president after coordinating with the House and Senate Judiciary committees, would be the lowest ceiling since legislation in 1980 gave the executive branch a role in the process.



Regional caps will include 19,000 for Africa, 17,500 for the Near East and South Asia, 5,000 for East Asia, 2,000 for Europe...

