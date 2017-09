Financial Analyst, Ex-Banker Accused Of Insider Trading

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors accused two former managing directors of Zacks Investment Research and LBMZ Securities of insider trading in Illinois federal court on Tuesday, the same day the two men agreed to fork over their allegedly ill-gotten gains and pay penalties to settle related claims brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Jason Napodano, 43, who headed up Zacks’ small-cap research division, and Bilal Basrai, 43, who ran the investment banking division of LBMZ, each face one count of securities fraud in separate criminal cases for...

