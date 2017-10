California Powerhouse: Gibson Dunn

Law360, San Francisco (October 3, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has helped high-profile corporate, tech and sports clients secure multiple billion-dollar deals and legal victories in 2017, locking in a new arena for the Golden State Warriors and representing Uber in its ongoing fight against a putative class of 385,000 drivers.



The firm’s success has landed it a spot in Law360’s annual Regional Powerhouse series, which recognizes law firms that have stood out for their sizable footprint in the Golden State and their significant regional accomplishments over the last year....

