Supreme Court Asked To Look At State Taxation Of Stored Gas

Law360, Dallas (September 27, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- An Energy Transfer Partners LP unit has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the way stored natural gas is appraised and taxed by Harris County, Texas, arguing a Texas Supreme Court ruling unduly burdens and interferes with interstate commerce.



In a petition filed Sept. 18, ETC Marketing Ltd. argued the commerce clause in the U.S. Constitution bars states and local governments from taxing natural gas as it passes through a nationwide network of pipelines, even if that gas is temporarily stored within the boundaries of...

