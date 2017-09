Navistar Won't Face RICO Claims In Bus Co.'s Defect Suit

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Navistar is no longer facing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims in a lawsuit over buses with allegedly defective diesel engines and brakes after a Louisiana bus company agreed to drop most of its claims, a federal judge said on Tuesday.



During a status conference on Tuesday, plaintiff B&L Transportation Inc. said it would withdraw all claims for RICO violations, liability under the Louisiana Products Liability Act, fraud and breach of implied warranty against Navistar International and its Navistar Inc. and IC Bus LLC subsidiaries....

