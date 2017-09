Florida Powerhouse: Bilzin Sumberg

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Miami firm Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP is fiercely proud of its sole location and committed to helping its community thrive, tackling game-changing projects like an approximately $2.5 billion train system linking central and South Florida, while bolstering its international tax and private wealth practice to accommodate booming foreign investments.



Bilzin Sumberg has practiced out of one office in Miami since it was founded almost 20 years ago, and its practice group leaders say that's a major reason the firm has been at the...

To view the full article, register now.