FCA Sets Out Pension Disclosure Rules For Asset Managers

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 1:21 PM BST) -- Pension scheme asset managers will be forced to reveal their administration costs to the governors of the schemes from January under new rules drawn up by the Financial Conduct Authority.



The regulator announced late on Tuesday that it wants to standardize the disclosures by managers of the administration costs and transaction charges involved in running defined contribution schemes. It is part of a wider regulatory push to encourage better management and help address the U.K.’s pensions crisis.



“We are placing a duty on asset managers to...

To view the full article, register now.