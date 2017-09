Hogan Lovells Snags 2 German Mayer Brown Finance Partners

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 5:38 PM BST) -- The head of Mayer Brown LLP’s European capital markets practice is set to join Hogan Lovells LLP within the next month as part of a two-partner derivatives team hired for the firm’s Frankfurt office, a Hogan Lovells spokesman told Law360 on Wednesday.



Jochen Seitz and Peter Maier will join the international debt capital markets practice at Hogan Lovells' Frankfurt office after serving a notice period at Mayer Brown, where they both work in banking and finance, the firm said.



Seitz has been a partner at Mayer...

To view the full article, register now.