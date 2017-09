Duke Investors Urge Del. Justices To Revive $102M Spill Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 27, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Duke Energy stockholder attorney urged Delaware’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to revive a derivative lawsuit seeking damages from directors for a catastrophic coal ash spill that cost the company $102 million in fines, arguing that “Delaware law does not charter lawbreakers.”



Shareholder attorney Jeffrey W. Golan of Barrack Rodos & Bacine argued Duke’s failure to correct longstanding leaks from earthen impoundments holding huge volumes of wet coal ash amounted to a breach of fiduciary duty.



“Something happened that was unlawful, that a board that made...

To view the full article, register now.