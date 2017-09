Scania Hit With €880M EU Fine For Role In Truck Cartel

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 27, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The European Union’s competition watchdog on Wednesday fined Volkswagen’s Scania AB €880 million ($1.03 billion) for colluding with five other truck manufacturers to fix prices and pass on to consumers the costs of complying with emissions rules, bringing the total fines in the case to a record €3.81 billion.



Scania’s fine adds to an already-record €2.9 billion in penalties imposed by the European Commission last summer on Volvo/Renault, Daimler, Iveco and DAF. Unlike the other companies, Scania chose not to settle with the commission over the...

