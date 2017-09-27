Sonic Drive-In Restaurant Chain Confirms Data Breach

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Fast-food restaurant chain Sonic Drive-In’s operating company confirmed Wednesday that its burger joints have been hit by a customer data breach potentially affecting millions of consumers’ data and credit cards.



Sonic Corp. — which joins a growing number of restaurant chains, credit reporting giant Equifax Inc. and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in recently saying they’ve been hit by hackers — reported that its credit card processor informed the company last week of unusual activity involving credit cards used at Sonic Drive-In, which has about...

