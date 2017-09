Dakota Access Settles Tribal Site Dispute With ND Agency

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Dakota Access LLC has reached a settlement with the North Dakota Public Service Commission to resolve claims that it didn’t immediately notify the state agency about the discovery of a Native American cultural site during work on the company’s controversial $3.8 billion crude oil pipeline.



The three-member North Dakota commission had offered Dakota Access a deal on Aug. 14 to settle accusations that the company flouted an order granting it a pipeline route permit by failing to notify the commission right away about the discovery of historic...

To view the full article, register now.