Texas Powerhouse: Vinson & Elkins

Law360, Houston (September 29, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT) -- In the year the firm is celebrating 100 years in business, Vinson & Elkins LLP attorneys have notched victories including convincing a state's high court to side with its client, Energy Transfer Equity LP, in a $38 billion merger dispute, and representing energy company Memorial Resource Development Corp. in a $4.2 billion merger with Range Resources Corp.



Those are just a few examples of the work Vinson & Elkins did that landed the firm on Law360's list of Texas Powerhouses. T. Mark Kelly, chairman of the...

To view the full article, register now.