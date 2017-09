Endo Hit With Pa. Class Action Over Opioid Marketing

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Health and Welfare Fund has filed a potential class action in Pennsylvania state court, joining a string of parties accusing Endo International PLC of fraudulently marketing its opioid painkillers as safe and effective for chronic pain.



The health fund on Monday claimed the Opana ER and Percocet maker furthered the opioid crisis by spending millions of dollars a year advertising its painkillers for long-term use despite having no proof that such use was effective and knowing there were severe addiction risks. The...

