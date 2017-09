Feds Fight Bid For Win In Native American Hiring Bias Suit

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked a South Dakota federal judge on Tuesday to shoot down the state's Department of Social Services' bid for a quick win in the United States’ suit alleging intentional bias against Native American job applicants, saying the state’s arguments “ring hollow” in the face of statistical and anecdotal evidence.



In an opposition memo reiterating its request that the court force the DSS to stop its allegedly biased hiring practices, the federal government said the DSS has made baseless arguments for tossing the case in...

To view the full article, register now.