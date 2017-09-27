Halloween Costume Maker Spooked By Alleged Kmart Rip-Off

By Kevin Penton

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based costume maker known as Rasta Imposta claims Kmart is infringing its copyright by peddling an imposter banana suit this Halloween season, according to a complaint filed Wednesday.

Kmart Corp. peeled off the nearly identical banana costume after failing to come to terms with Rasta Imposta on the products it sought to sell in its retail stores, according to the complaint by the costume maker, known officially as Silvertop Associates Inc.

“Kmart is not free to simply appropriate Rasta Imposta’s intellectual property for its...
Case Information

Case Title

SILVERTOP ASSOCIATES, INC. v. KMART CORPORATION et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-07499

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Copyright

Judge

Noel L. Hillman

Date Filed

September 27, 2017

Companies

