FTC Strikes Deal Over Integra's $1B Offer For J&J Unit

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 27, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Integra LifeSciences and Johnson & Johnson have struck a preliminary deal to sell off five neurosurgical medical device product lines to assuage the Federal Trade Commission’s concerns that the New Jersey company’s $1 billion bid to buy Codman Neurosurgery would severely limit competition in neurosurgical device markets, the agency announced Wednesday.



Under a proposed consent order, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. has agreed to sell its intracranial pressure monitoring and fixed pressure valve shunt lines, and Codman, part of Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Synthes Cos., has agreed...

