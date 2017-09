Tobacco Cos. Challenge Use Of Engle Findings In High Court

Law360, Miami (September 27, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Tobacco companies are pitching their arguments that federal law bars smokers from using the landmark Engle tobacco class action's jury findings to establish strict liability and negligence claims once more, this time in three appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.



In three petitions for writ of certiorari filed Sept. 15, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA Inc. argued that allowing smokers to rely on the jury's conclusions in Engle v. Liggett Group Inc. violates the companies' due process rights and is preempted by federal...

