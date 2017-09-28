Who Will Rescue The US Patent System?

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT) -- The drug company Allergan PLC has transferred its dry-eye drug Restasis patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in upstate New York in an attempt to avoid a challenge to the validity of the patents in an inter partes review before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Allergan apparently will pay $13.75 million to the tribe in exchange for the tribe claiming sovereign immunity as grounds to dismiss the challenge to the validity of the patents before the USPTO brought by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. The...

To view the full article, register now.