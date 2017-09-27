White House Considering Puerto Rico Shipping Exemption

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is considering lifting a shipping restriction on foreign-flagged ships going to Puerto Rico, the president said Wednesday, as the island recovers from Hurricane Maria.



Before leaving for a tax reform speech Wednesday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he was balancing the concerns of the island with advocacy from the shipping industry in considering a Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico. The Jones Act is the stringent, 97-year-old shipping law that broadly stipulates that only U.S.-flagged, U.S.-built, U.S.-crewed and majority-U.S.-owned vessels are allowed...

