Judge Trims IP Suit Against Crocs, Spares Lanham Act Claim

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Colorado judge has dismissed all of U.S.A. Dawgs Inc.’s antitrust claims against Crocs Inc. leadership saying that Crocs’ successful defense of its contested patents undercut Dawgs' allegations that Crocs' suit was “sham litigation,” but kept the case alive by letting a Lanham Act false advertising claim stand.



The Monday ruling mirrored a March decision that also dumped Sherman Act antitrust counterclaims while preserving a Lanham claim in Crocs’ oft-stayed 2006 lawsuit against Dawgs, which is now consolidated with Dawgs’ 2016 lawsuit against 18 Crocs principals....

To view the full article, register now.