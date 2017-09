Becton Planted Article To Quash Competition, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Becton Dickinson, the medical supply company, was accused Tuesday of playing dirty in the “fiercely” competitive market for hypodermic disposal containers by funding a journal article that a competitor says wrongly connected its product to infection risk and violated the Lanham Act.



The plaintiff, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., makes reusable containers for needles and other sharp medical trash, which, especially when contaminated, can endanger health care workers. Becton Dickinson makes one-time-use sharps containers.



Daniels says that BD funded and placed a 2015 journal article concluding that the...

