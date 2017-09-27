La. Court Revives Suit Over Employee's Punching Of Patient

Law360, Philadelphia (September 27, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana appeals court revived a lawsuit against a Shreveport nursing home on Wednesday after concluding that an employee striking a resident could be considered an act of medical malpractice.



John Mack Evans Sr. had seen his claims junked after a trial judge found that the incident, in which a nursing assistant reflexively struck the nursing home resident as he physically resisted efforts to change his urine-soaked clothes, should be considered an intentional tort and, therefore, barred due to the man’s failure to file suit within...

