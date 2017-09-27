La. Court Revives Suit Over Employee's Punching Of Patient
John Mack Evans Sr. had seen his claims junked after a trial judge found that the incident, in which a nursing assistant reflexively struck the nursing home resident as he physically resisted efforts to change his urine-soaked clothes, should be considered an intentional tort and, therefore, barred due to the man’s failure to file suit within...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login