Peabody Bankruptcy Doesn't Block Climate Suits, Court Told

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Two California counties and a city accusing 37 energy companies of causing climate change told a Missouri bankruptcy court Tuesday that Peabody Energy Corp. cannot invoke its recent restructuring to dodge the allegations, because they are clearly exempt from Peabody’s post-bankruptcy protections.



In three California Superior Court cases, Marin and San Mateo counties and the city of Imperial Beach accuse Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., BP America Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Citgo Petroleum Corp., ConocoPhillips Co. and others of significantly contributing to climate change through...

To view the full article, register now.