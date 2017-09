Constellation Has Absolute Right To Ch. 7 Conversion

Law360, Wilmington (September 27, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge found Wednesday that Constellation Enterprises LLC has an absolute right to convert its case to a Chapter 7 liquidation, following the approval of a settlement with several employees laid off after the metal fabricator idled a large steel plant.



During a hearing in Wilmington, the debtor's attorney Zachary I. Shapiro of Richards Layton & Finger PA told the court that the case had come to its conclusion since the debtors are out of money and there is no hope of a reorganization...

