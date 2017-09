Energy Future Parties Will Stay Termination Fee Discovery

Law360, Wilmington (September 27, 2017, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Energy Future Holdings Corp., its creditors and a one-time bidder agreed Wednesday to halt discovery related to an adversary proceeding over a $275 million termination fee, owed to NextEra Inc. after its $18 billion acquisition of the debtor failed, while they await a formal ruling from the Delaware bankruptcy court on a decision to reconsider the fee.



EFH attorney Mark McKane of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court during a hearing in Wilmington that the debtor had met with its creditors and NextEra earlier this week...

To view the full article, register now.