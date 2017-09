Louisville Suspends Basketball Coach Amid Corruption Probe

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The University of Louisville on Wednesday suspended the head coach of its men's basketball team, Rick Pitino, a day after the Kentucky school admitted its involvement in a federal corruption investigation into an alleged scheme to bribe recruits that also involved an Adidas executive.



The school said in a statement Wednesday that interim UofL President Greg Postel has placed Pitino on unpaid leave, effective immediately, and placed Athletic Director Tom Jurich on paid leave. The move comes after Postel acknowledged Tuesday that the university was part...

To view the full article, register now.