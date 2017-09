VA Accused Of Negligence In $25M Wrongful Death Suit

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The family of a man treated at the Washington D.C. Veteran Affairs Medical Center hit the U.S. government with a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday, claiming that his doctors' failure to prescribe the anticoagulants called for in his postoperative plan led to his death.



Isiah Pearson Jr. died Jan. 25, 2016, at the age of 63, just four days after he was operated on and discharged from the DCVA, according to the complaint filed in D.C. federal court by his wife and son. They allege...

To view the full article, register now.