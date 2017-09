Interior Dept. Sued For Petroleum Institute Meeting Records

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit government watchdog group on Wednesday hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a federal lawsuit for allegedly refusing to hand over various records pertaining to a meeting that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke had with the board of directors of the American Petroleum Institute.



Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed its complaint in D.C. federal court, saying that the DOI violated the Freedom of Information Act because it didn’t provide the group with all the documents it requested relating to Zinke’s March...

To view the full article, register now.