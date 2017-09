Pai FCC Renomination Takes Heat As Senate Vote Approaches

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Sen. Maria Cantwell on Wednesday became the latest to criticize FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s continued leadership of the agency, saying from the Senate floor that she will actively oppose his renomination ahead of an anticipated vote.



Cantwell’s comments come the day after the Senate filed cloture on Pai’s renomination, signaling a forthcoming vote, expected for Monday. It could be preceded by up to 30 hours of debate.



“Since taking over the FCC leadership in January, Chairman Pai has wasted no time in moving the agency away...

