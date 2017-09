5th Circ. Won't Revive Charges For Fatal Oil Platform Blast

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of criminal charges against a company and three supervisors contracted by Black Elk Energy stemming from a deadly 2012 explosion on an offshore platform leased by Black Elk, saying the lower court correctly held that federal offshore regulations don't apply to contractors.



The November 2012 explosion caused by a welding mishap killed three workers and spilled oil into the Gulf of Mexico. The federal government argued that in concluding that Grand Isle Shipyard Inc., as well as supervisors...

