NY Subpoenaed Equifax For Info On Data Breach

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- New York’s financial regulator subpoenaed Equifax Inc. earlier this month seeking more information on the hack that exposed the personal information of around 143 million Americans, as well as the company’s response to it.



The New York State Department of Financial Services sent the subpoena on Sept. 14, according to a source close to the matter. New York’s financial regulator wants documents pertaining to the breach, as well as when Equifax found out about it and how it outlined its response to regulators and consumers....

To view the full article, register now.