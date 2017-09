Tax Court Rules Farmers' Rent Isn't Self-Employment Income

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The IRS erred in characterizing a Texas couple’s farm rental income as income subject to self-employment tax because it failed to prove a nexus between rent that was excluded from self-employment tax and payments received under an agricultural production agreement, the U.S. Tax Court ruled Wednesday.



The court found that although Charles and Laura Martin had agreed to provide labor, management and administration under an agricultural production arrangement, separate payments for rent and labor allowed them to exclude the rental payments from their self-employment income under...

To view the full article, register now.