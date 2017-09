WilmerHale Reveals SEC's Pepsi Probe In Accidental Email

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A WilmerHale attorney inadvertently emailed a Wall Street Journal reporter a memo revealing that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating client PepsiCo Inc. over its alleged retaliatory firing of former general counsel Maura Smith, the newspaper reported Wednesday.



The regulator is looking into whether Pepsi canned its former top attorney after a short tenure because of a memo she was drafting about purported misconduct by a Russian juice company Pepsi acquired in a $5 billion deal in 2011, according to the WSJ.



That news...

