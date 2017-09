Juice Co. Must Face Del Monte Suit Over Ties To Grower

Law360, Miami (September 27, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Miami federal judge refused Wednesday to dismiss Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.'s suit accusing a juice company of interfering with a contract with a pineapple grower that now owes Del Monte $32 million.



U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez denied TicoFrut SA's bid to dismiss Del Monte's allegations that it interfered with a contract between Del Monte and a Costa Rican pineapple farmer locally referred to as Inprotsa, which stopped supplying Del Monte and began selling a proprietary pineapple variety known as MD-2 to TicoFrut....

To view the full article, register now.