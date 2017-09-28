Pa. Appeals Court Upholds Denial Of License To Del. Doc
Aasim Sehbai’s two letters of reprimand from the state of Delaware gave the board legal justification for denying his application to practice medicine in Pennsylvania, despite a different recommendation from the state’s hearing examiner and the fact that Delaware had not revoked Sehbai’s unrestricted license, the majority said in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login