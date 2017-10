Md. High Court Asked To Revive Suit Over Patient's Falls

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A patient suing a skilled nursing facility for ordinary negligence urged Maryland’s highest court on Thursday to revive her suit, arguing that her claim that a nurse dropped her while using a mechanical lift is not medical treatment and shouldn’t invoke state requirements for medical malpractice cases.



During oral arguments in Annapolis, Shelia Davis’ attorney, Justin N. Gregory of J. Gregory Law Firm LC, asked the Court of Appeals to reverse a trial court’s dismissal of a suit accusing a Frostburg Village Nursing Home nurse of negligently...

To view the full article, register now.