Sens. Seek Investigation Of Allergan's Patent Deal With Tribe

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Four Democratic senators on Wednesday urged a Senate committee to investigate a licensing deal that Allergan PLC struck with a Native American tribe in an effort to shield patents for dry-eye drug Restasis from review at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.



The call comes less than three weeks after Allergan announced it transferred several Restasis patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York. The drugmaker believes the tribe, as a sovereign nation, can claim immunity from challenges to the patents in inter partes...

