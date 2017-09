Mass. Hospital Sues To Block Nurses' Strike

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts hospital on Wednesday asked a federal court to block an upcoming one-day strike planned by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, arguing the nurses are still bound by a contract with a no-strike provision.



Although the contract between Berkshire Medical Center and MNA has expired and they're currently bargaining for a new one, the grievances that are being protested occurred when the contract was still in place, making them subject to arbitration proceedings and forbidding strikes, the hospital said. The strike is scheduled for Tuesday....

