Senate Confirms Allen & Overy Partner For Key Treasury Gig

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed an Allen & Overy LLP partner to a key post at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he will lead reviews of the acquisitions of American companies by foreign buyers for national security concerns.



The Senate voted 87-8 to confirm Heath Tarbert as the assistant Treasury secretary for international markets and development. In that role, Tarbert will oversee the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency body that reviews proposed transactions to determine whether they present...

