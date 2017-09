Hospira Challenges Amgen's $70M Biosimilar Verdict

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Hospira Inc. on Wednesday attacked a $70 million jury verdict for patent infringement related to its proposed biosimilar of Amgen Inc.’s anemia drug Epogen, telling a Delaware federal judge that it is shielded by a safe harbor.



Seeking judgment as a matter of law, Hospira asserted that Friday’s verdict conflicts with a federal safe harbor for drug manufacturing related to the pursuit of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. Amgen contends that Hospira produced huge amounts of its biosimilar with the intent of promptly launching after...

